Israel’s technology industry saw a rise of 17.4% in overall deal activity during November 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 27 deals worth $973.53m were announced in November 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 23 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 17 deals which accounted for 63% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with seven deals, followed by private equity with three transactions, respectively accounting for 25.9% and 11.1% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Israel’s technology industry with total deals worth $473.2m, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $399.65m and $100.68m, respectively.

Israel technology industry deals in November 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 82.3% of the overall value during November 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $801.62m, against the overall value of $973.53m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Ribbon Communications’ $455.62m acquisition of ECI Telecom

2) The $165m venture financing of Riskified by Entree Capital, Fidelity Management & ResearchLLC, General Atlantic, Goldman Sachs & Co, Pitango Venture Capital, Qumra Capital and Winslow Capital Management

3) Charlesbank Technology Opportunities Fund’s $100m private equity deal with DoiT International

4) The $45m venture financing of Papaya Global by Bessemer Venture Partners, Dynamic Loop Capital, Insight Venture Partners and New Era Ventures

5) Chasing Value Asset Management, Corindus Vascular Robotics and Mazor Robotics’ venture financing of XACT Robotics for $36m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.