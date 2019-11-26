Israel’s technology industry saw a flat growth in overall deal activity during October 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 23 deals worth $268.23m were announced in October 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 23 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 18 deals which accounted for 78.3% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with five deals, accounting for 21.7% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Israel’s technology industry with total deals worth $231.23m, followed by venture financing deals totalled $37m.

Israel technology industry deals in October 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 84.3% of the overall value during October 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $226m, against the overall value of $268.23m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of October 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Aleph Venture Capital, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Corner Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, La Maison Compagnie d’Investissement, Playground Global and Temasek Holdings (Private)’s $110m venture financing of CommonSense Robotics

2) The $40m venture financing of Namogoo Technologies by Blumberg Capital, GreatPoint Ventures, Hanaco Venture Capital and Oak HC/FT Partners

3) Shanghai Nengyang New Energy Technology’s $37m acquisition of ADVANCED DICING TECHNOLOGIES

4) The $30m venture financing of Upstream Security by Alliance Ventures, Charles River Ventures, Glilot Capital Partners, Hyundai Autoever, Hyundai Motor, Maniv Mobility, Nationwide Insurance and Volvo Group Venture Capital

5) Porsche Automobil Holding and Union Tech Ventures’ venture financing of TACTILE MOBILITY for $9m.

