Israel’s technology industry saw a drop of 7.6% in overall deal activity during Q2 2019, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 61 deals worth $1.19bn were announced in Q2 2019, compared to the last four-quarter average of 66 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 46 deals which accounted for 75.4% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 12 deals, followed by private equity with three transactions, respectively accounting for 19.7% and 4.9% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Israel’s technology industry with total deals worth $635.65m, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $303.45m and $249.7m, respectively.

Israel technology industry deals in Q2 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 41.7% of the overall value during Q2 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry deals stood at $495.7m, against the overall value of $1.19bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced Israel technology industry deal tracked by GlobalData in Q2 2019 was Fuhrer Family and Searchlight Capital Partners’ $133.7m private equity deal with B Communications.

In second place was the $120m acquisition of Meta Networks by Proofpoint and in third place was Israel Growth Partners’ $110m private equity deal with Cellebrite Mobile Synchronization.

The $70m acquisition of Cognigo by NetApp and Insight Venture Management, Lightspeed Management Company, M12, Shlomo Kramer and TLV Partners’ venture financing of Aqua Security Softwere for $62m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.