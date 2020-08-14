Israel’s technology industry saw a rise of 13.04% in overall deal activity during Q2 2020, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 78 deals worth $2.8bn were announced in Q2 2020, compared to the last four-quarter average of 69 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 57 deals which accounted for 73.1% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 19 deals, followed by private equity with two transactions, respectively accounting for 24.4% and 2.6% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Israel’s technology industry with total deals worth $1.96bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $816.5m and $26.66m, respectively.

Israel technology industry deals in Q2 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 72.5% of the overall value during Q2 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $2.03bn, against the overall value of $2.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q2 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Intel’s $900m acquisition of Moovit App Global

2) The $450m acquisition of Spotinst by NetApp

3) National Instruments’ $365m acquisition of OptimalPlus

4) The $170m acquisition of CyberX by Microsoft

5) American Express Ventures, Bain Capital Tech Opportunities, CreditEase Israel Innovation Fund, Industry Ventures, Maverick Ventures and OurCrowd’s venture financing of BioCatch for $145m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

