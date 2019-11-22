Israel’s technology industry saw a rise of 4.4% in overall deal activity during Q3 2019, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 71 deals worth $2.15bn were announced in Q3 2019, compared to the last four-quarter average of 68 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 49 deals which accounted for 69.01% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 19 deals, followed by private equity with three transactions, respectively accounting for 26.8% and 4.2% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Israel’s technology industry with total deals worth $1.47bn, followed by venture financing deals totalled $677.05m.

Israel technology industry deals in Q3 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 83.4% of the overall value during Q3 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.79bn, against the overall value of $2.15bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Salesforce.Com’s $1.4bn acquisition of ClickSoftware Technologies

2) The $150m venture financing of monday.com by Hamilton Lane, HarbourVest Partners, ION Crossover Partners, Sapphire Ventures and Vintage Investment Partners

3) Claltech, Goldman Sachs Private Capital Investing group and Insight Partners’ $135m venture financing of Lightricks

4) The $60m acquisition of E8 Storage Systems by Amazon Web Services

5) Shenzhen HiFuture Electric’s venture financing of XJet for $45m.

