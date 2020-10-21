Israel’s technology industry saw a rise of 4.4% in overall deal activity during September 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 24 deals worth $328m were announced in September 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 23 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 16 deals which accounted for 66.7% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with seven deals, followed by private equity with one transactions, respectively accounting for 29.2% and 4.2% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Israel’s technology industry with total deals worth $248m, followed by private equity deals totalled $80m.

Israel technology industry deals in September 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 42.2% of the overall value during September 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $138.5m, against the overall value of $328m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of September 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) American Express Ventures, Arbor Ventures, Viola Ventures, Joey Low, Maor Investments and Red Dot Capital Partners’ $35m venture financing of EverCompliant

2) The $30m acquisition of Odo Security by Check Point Software Technologies

3) Awz Ventures, Insight Partners and The Blackstone Group’s $25m venture financing of Pcysys

4) The $25m acquisition of Fleetonomy by Via Transportation

5) THL Automation Fund’s venture financing of Phytech for $23.5m.

