Led by $350m merger of Collective Growth and Innoviz Technologies, Israel’s technology industry saw a rise of 13.04% in overall cross border deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 52 cross border deals worth $1.22bn were announced in Q4 2020, compared with the last four-quarter average of 46 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 40 cross border deals which accounted for 76.9% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 11 deals, followed by private equity with one transactions, respectively accounting for 21.2% and 1.9% of overall cross border deal activity in the Israel’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of cross border deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in Israel’s technology industry with total deals worth $772.89m, followed by M&A deals totalled $444.41m.

Israel technology industry cross border deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border deals accounted for 62.1% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $756m, against the overall value of $1.22bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The $350m merger of Collective Growth and Innoviz Technologies

2) The $130m venture financing of Cato Networks by Acrew Capital, Aspect Ventures, Coatue Management, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Management Company, Shlomo Kramer and Singtel Innov8 Ventures

3) Dor Tzafniuk, Shlomo Gadot and Yinniu Microelectronics (Wuxi)’s $106m venture financing of INUITIVE

4) The $100m venture financing deal with Wiz by CyberStarts, Index Ventures and Insight Partners

5) Snap’s acquisition of Voca.ai for $70m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.