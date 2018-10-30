GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

It should surprise no one that a “Brexit strategy advisory firm” is a thing that exists. Technology giant, DXC Technology has hooked up with the specialist consultancy Brexit Partners, to prepare its customer base for the risks of the UK imminent divorce from its European beau.

With the increasing potential for the UK leaving the European Union in March 2019 without a trade deal in place, bittersweet opportunities are being created not only for financial and legal advisers, but also in tech.

Other IT firms will soon be doing the same, if they’re not already.

IT firms Brexit solutions are about being proactive

The idea is to be proactive in the face of unprecedented change, taking advantage of any chances to disrupt the market with an innovative approach for competitive advantage, and to prepare for any negative impacts of Brexit and mitigate them where possible.

Let’s be honest—it’s the latter which is absolutely top of mind for affected enterprises, and the main reason to engage IT and consulting companies at this uncertain time.

That’s why DXC and Brexit Partners’ end-to-end Brexit impact analysis, scenario planning, and strategy and execution capabilities should be in demand, as clients in four key industries (financial services, retail, manufacturing, and water utilities) are facing a still-unknown level of disruption to their immediate business environment.

Of course, consultants will argue that firms should approach Brexit as a transformational change and use it as an opportunity to future-proof their organisations.

What can an IT firm do?

But how can an IT services firm help with what most of us rightly see as a political and trade-oriented challenge?

By identifying business processes which rely on the existing EU business environment to function seamlessly, but may not come March. Nearly all business processes are enabled by IT, so DXC will be pitching its solutions to solve immediate problems.

Both sides of the channel rely on telecommunications and IT infrastructure that may be delivered via a collection of commercial networks and cloud/hosting centres that straddle the UK’s hardening border. IT services firms will work to shift stored data and migrate IT workloads to the appropriate jurisdiction and optimise such resources for the future.

Larger European and global players will be ready to fulfil any demand for outsourced capabilities in a given market, should the disruptions forced by a ‘no deal’ Brexit extend to workforce issues either in the UK or the EU.

Tech-enabled solutions have been floated to solve the UK government’s own problems with regard to EU border controls, but enterprises need to address their own potential for digital transformation with or without a ‘no deal’ Brexit. Firms like DXC are doing just that for global enterprises, implementing digital platforms to improve supply chains, internal operations, or customer experience, by leveraging the full scope of available vendors, open source technology, and their own deep well of professional expertise.

That all sounds grand, but the UK is leaving the EU in less than six months and a potential ‘no deal’ scenario means there will be no transition period and no agreement on how economic, business, social, security, and other arrangements will be managed going forward between the two jurisdictions.

The businesses most affected are focused on limiting their risk, so pragmatic and easy to implement solutions—whether with the help of lawyers, consultants, or IT firms—will take top priority between now and then.

