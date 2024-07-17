The UK’s new Labour government intends to formally regulate AI and move away from the outgoing Conservative government’s hands-off approach, the King’s Speech confirmed today (17 July).
King Charles outlined the new government’s plan to “seek to establish the appropriate legislation to place requirements on those working to develop the most powerful AI models.”
While the speech made no official announcement of an AI bill, most agree that it represents a major shift from Rishi Sunak’s pro-innovation approach to AI.
Secretary of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Peter Kyle, told the BBC that a Labour government would impose a “statutory code” which requires companies to share safety test data with the government.
“We need to make sure that where there is the potential for harm, tech companies are throwing open the doors so we can have transparency,” Kyle said.
“That is why we will move from a voluntary code to a statutory code, so that those companies engaging in that kind of research and development have to release all the test data and tell us what they are testing for so we can see exactly what is happening and where this technology is taking us,” he added.
Tech industry calls for balance
Paul Henninger, head of connected technology at KPMG UK, believes the new legislation will help to enhance the UK’s standing as a leader in AI.
The legislation will also “put the country in greater alignment with other countries and bodies making strides in this area,” Henninger added.
However, Henninger said that additional guidelines will be needed to bring clarity and stability to organisations using the technology.
“Although it is vital that businesses retain enough freedom to experiment and develop innovative new ways to use AI without fear of doing something unknowingly illicit,” he added.
David Shepherd, senior vice president of EMEA at IT software company Ivanti, said that timely action from Labour is essential.
“Delays could lead to a rise in AI bias and ethical issues like potential job losses, a concern the new government clearly wants to address,” Shepherd said.
“As Labour’s plans unfold, concrete regulatory details will be essential,” he added. “To ensure no group is disproportionately impacted, the development process must embrace diverse viewpoints to ensure AI is set up for businesses and employees to thrive harmoniously.”