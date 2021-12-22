The global technology industry noticed a 2.6% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2021 over the previous month, led by Accenture’s 9.63% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The technology industry’s overall hiring activity declined 0.68% when compared with October 2021.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 32.85% share of the global technology industry’s hiring activity in November 2021, down 1.61% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of November 2021 were 2.96% lower when compared with the previous month.

The decrease was a result of 7.42% higher job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive technology IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 74.56% emerged as the top IT occupation in the technology hiring activity in November 2021, a 10.2% decline over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 9.6% in November 2021, down 9.47% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a 6.23% share in November 2021, a decline of 13.22% over the previous month, and Computer Support Specialists with a 5.3% share in November 2021 and a drop of 5.11% over October 2021.

Top five technology companies by recruitment activity in November 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 18.96% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global technology industry during November 2021 over October 2021.

Accenture posted 6,646 IT jobs in November 2021 and registered a rise of 48.65% over the previous month, followed by Cognizant Technology Solutions with 4,675 jobs and a 52.94% decline. International Business Machines with 3,384 IT jobs and Dell Technologies with 2,990 jobs, recorded a 43.86% decline and an 84.57% rise, respectively, while Nippon Telegraph and Telephone recorded an 11.65% drop with 2,138 job postings during November 2021.

Regional composition of IT hiring in technology industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in November 2021 with a 48.43% share, which marked a 3.12% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 32.75%, registering a 21.58% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 16.14% share and a 1.59% drop over October 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.59% and a month-on-month rise of 14.73%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.08%, registering a 7.8% increase over the previous month.