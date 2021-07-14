The global technology industry noticed a 6.1% rise in IT hiring activity in June 2021 over the previous month, led by Accenture’s 18.11% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The technology industry’s overall hiring activity an increased 2.6% when compared with May 2021.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 30.33% share of the global technology industry’s hiring activity in June 2021, up 1.49% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of June 2021 were 5.12% higher compared with the previous month.

The increase was a result of 10.16% lower job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive technology IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 73.01% emerged as the top IT occupation in the technology hiring activity in June 2021, a 7.14% an increase over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 9.86% in June 2021, up 6.54% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a 7.33% share in June 2021, an increase of 5.48% over the previous month, and Computer Support Specialists with a 4.31% share in June 2021 and rise of 8.19% over May 2021.

Top five technology companies by recruitment activity in June 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average an increase of 18.68% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global technology industry during June 2021 over May 2021.

Accenture posted 13,833 IT jobs in June 2021 and registered a rise of 32.96% over the previous month, followed by International Business Machines with 3,575 jobs and a 0.75% decline. Cognizant Technology Solutions with 3,560 IT jobs and Capgemini with 3,470 jobs, recorded a 15.84% decline and a 13.51% growth, respectively, while DXC Technology recorded a 69.2% growth with 2,785 job postings during June 2021.

Regional composition of IT hiring in technology industry

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in June 2021 with a 43.71% share, which marked an 11.04% growth over the previous month.

North America stood next with 34.44%, registering a 0.11% month-on-month decline.Europe was the third leading region with an 18.69% share and an 11.29% rise over May 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.62% and a month-on-month growth of 31.42%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.54%, registering a 2.97% an increase over the previous month.