Italy’s technology industry saw a rise of 76% in overall deal activity during Q2 2019, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 44 deals worth $821.74m were announced in Q2 2019, compared to the last four-quarter average of 25 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the quarter with 24 deals which accounted for 54.6% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 15 deals, followed by private equity with five transactions, respectively accounting for 34.1% and 11.4% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Italy’s technology industry with total deals worth $772.32m, followed by private equity deals totalled $49.41m.

Italy technology industry deals in Q2 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 93.7% of the overall value during Q2 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry deals stood at $770.1m, against the overall value of $821.74m recorded for the quarter. The top announced Italy technology industry deal tracked by GlobalData in Q2 2019 was Cellnex Telecom’s $671.62m acquisition of Iliad Italia TowerCo.

In second place was the $59.35m acquisition of Easy Welfare by Edenred and in third place was Immobiliare.it’s $16.8m venture financing of Uala.

The $11.95m acquisition of IT Auction by illimity Bank and TXT e-solutions’ acquisition of Link Software for $10.38m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.