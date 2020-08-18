Italy’s technology industry saw a rise of 51.5% in overall deal activity during Q2 2020, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 50 deals worth $1.79bn were announced in Q2 2020, compared to the last four-quarter average of 33 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the quarter with 27 deals which accounted for 54% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 19 deals, followed by private equity with four transactions, respectively accounting for 38% and 8% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Italy’s technology industry with total deals worth $1.72bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $65.41m and $6.42m, respectively.

Italy technology industry deals in Q2 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 98.4% of the overall value during Q2 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.76bn, against the overall value of $1.79bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q2 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Ardian Holding and Canson Capital Partners’ $1.72bn private equity deal with Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane

2) The $27.4m venture financing of Milkman by 360 Capital Partners, Italia 500, P101 SGR, Poste Italiane Group and Vertis SGR

3) P101 Ventures’ $6.52m venture financing of Codemotion

4) The $6.12m acquisition of Oslo Italy S.R.L by GPI

5) Benchmark Capital, Mango Capital, NVInvestments, PrimeSet and SV Angel’s venture financing of Commerce Layer for $6m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

