Italy’s technology industry saw a drop of 3.1% in overall deal activity during Q3 2019, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 31 deals worth $5.96bn were announced in Q3 2019, compared to the last four-quarter average of 32 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the quarter with 13 deals which accounted for 41.9% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 13 deals, followed by private equity with five transactions, respectively accounting for 41.9% and 16.1% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Italy’s technology industry with total deals worth $5.94bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $12.1m and $1.69m, respectively.

Italy technology industry deals in Q3 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 99.8% of the overall value during Q3 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $5.94bn, against the overall value of $5.96bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane’s $5.87bn asset transaction with Vodafone Italia

2) The $50.25m acquisition of Milestone by THQ Nordic

3) Emera’s $19.9m acquisition of Eurotech

4) The $1.69m private equity deal with Life Based Value by Impact Ventures UK and MPA Education

5) Alexa Fund, Alexis Bonte, Andy Chung, Busy Angels, David Helgason, Google Assistant Investment Program, Lasse Seppanen, Philipp Moehring, portugal ventures and Sisu Game Ventures’ venture financing of Doppio for $1.1m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

