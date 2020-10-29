Italy’s technology industry saw a rise of 14.7% in overall deal activity during Q3 2020, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 39 deals worth $2.23bn were announced in Q3 2020, compared to the last four-quarter average of 34 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the quarter with 19 deals which accounted for 48.7% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 14 deals, followed by private equity with six transactions, respectively accounting for 35.9% and 15.4% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Italy’s technology industry with total deals worth $2.15bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $48.41m and $29.44m, respectively.

Italy technology industry deals in Q3 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 98.6% of the overall value during Q3 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $2.2bn, against the overall value of $2.23bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) KKR Infrastructure Fund’s $2.15bn private equity deal with FiberCop

2) The $22.47m acquisition of Engineering Ingegneria Informatica by NB Renaissance Partners and Neuberger Berman AIFM

3) Real Web’s $11.66m venture financing of MotorK Italia

4) The $10m venture financing of CoreView by Insight Partners

5) CDP Venture Capital SGR â Fondo Nazionale Innovazione, Club Digitale, Italia 500, P101 SGR, P102 Ventures and TIM Ventures’ venture financing of Oilproject for $7.59m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

