Italy’s technology industry saw a rise of 17.4% in overall deal activity during Q4 2018, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 27 deals worth $67.58m were announced in Q4 2018, compared to the last four-quarter average of 23 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the quarter with 14 deals which accounted for 51.9% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with eight deals, followed by private equity with five transactions, respectively accounting for 29.6% and 18.5% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the Italy’s technology industry with total deals worth $36.19m, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $31.38m and $0m, respectively.

Italy technology industry deals in Q4 2018: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 82.02% of the overall value during Q4 2018.

The combined value of the top five technology industry deals stood at $55.42m, against the overall value of $67.58m recorded for the quarter. The top announced Italy technology industry deal tracked by GlobalData in Q4 2018 was Gruppo MutuiOnline’s $25.89m acquisition of 7Pixel.

In second place was the $9.62m asset transaction with Spafid Connect by Infront and in third place was Brahma, Impulse VC, R301 Capital, ScaleIT Ventures, Tamburi Investment Partners and Vertis Venture two Scaleup Fund’s $8.9m venture financing of Buzzoole.

The $7.53m venture financing of Milkman by 360 Capital Management, P101 SGR and Vertis Venture two Scaleup Fund and Airbridge Equity Partners and Indaco Ventures I Fund’s venture financing of Travel Appeal for $3.48m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in bidding stage.

