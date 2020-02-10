Italy’s technology industry saw a drop of 42.9% in overall deal activity during Q4 2019, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 20 deals worth $114.79m were announced in Q4 2019, compared to the last four-quarter average of 35 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 11 deals which accounted for 55% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with seven deals, followed by private equity with two transactions, respectively accounting for 35% and 10% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Italy’s technology industry with total deals worth $81.44m, followed by venture financing deals totalled $33.35m.

Italy technology industry deals in Q4 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 96.1% of the overall value during Q4 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $110.36m, against the overall value of $114.79m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Retelit Digital Services’ $81.44m acquisition of Partners Associates

2) The $21.95m venture financing of CASAVO Management by Greenoaks Capital Management

3) 360 Capital Partners, Andreas Mihalovits and Guillaume Penot’s $2.55m venture financing of Xceed

4) The $2.23m venture financing of Buzzoole by Digital Magics, Fabrizio Perrone, Gennaro Varriale, Tamburi Investment Partners and Vertis Venture

5) P101 SGR’s venture financing of Osteocom.net for $2.2m.

