Japan’s technology industry saw a rise of 3.9% in overall deal activity during Q2 2019, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template6_Quarterly_2_2019_technology_Japan__ _Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 53 deals worth $447.87m were announced in Q2 2019, compared to the last four-quarter average of 51 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the quarter with 28 deals which accounted for 52.8% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 21 deals, followed by private equity with four transactions, respectively accounting for 39.6% and 7.6% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Japan’s technology industry with total deals worth $228.23m, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $131.45m and $88.2m, respectively.

Japan technology industry deals in Q2 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 79.3% of the overall value during Q2 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry deals stood at $355.36m, against the overall value of $447.87m recorded for the quarter. The top announced Japan technology industry deal tracked by GlobalData in Q2 2019 was Innovation Network of Japan, Nissha and Sony’s $228.23m private equity deal with JOLED.

In second place was the $34.88m venture financing of Pixie Dust Technologies by CSV Venture Fund (Japan), Dentsu Ventures, Innovation Networkof Japan, K4 Ventures Godo Kaisha, KDDI Open Innovation Fund, Mizuho Capital, SBI Investment, SMBC Venture Capital, Daiichi Life and Toppan Printing and in third place was Tata Consultancy Services’ $32.62m stake acquisition of Tata Consultancy Services Japan.

The $32m acquisition of Verbatim by CMC Magnetics and Eight Roads Ventures Japan, Globis Capital Partners & and YJ Capital’s venture financing of Yapuri for $27.63m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.