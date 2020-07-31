Japan’s technology industry saw a rise of 38.6% in overall deal activity during Q2 2020, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 183 deals worth $3.86bn were announced in Q2 2020, compared to the last four-quarter average of 132 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 94 deals which accounted for 51.4% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 74 deals, followed by private equity with 15 transactions, respectively accounting for 40.4% and 8.2% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Japan’s technology industry with total deals worth $3.26bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $550.86m and $46.81m, respectively.

Japan technology industry deals in Q2 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 11.5% of the overall value during Q2 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $445.05m, against the overall value of $3.86bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q2 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Kintetsu Venture Partners’ $186.4m venture financing of SORA

2) The $112m venture financing of Brave group by AG Capital, Anniversel Holdings, EFU Investments, Gumi Ventures, Mizuho Growth Support No. three Investment BusinessLiability Partnership, Mynavi and Septeni Holdings

3) Tencent Holdings’ $65.03m acquisition of Marvelous

4) The $44.92m acquisition of Sharing Technology by Mr. Takao Yoshida and Mr. Tomoharu Kaitani

5) Drone Fund 2, Miyako Kyo Innovation two investment businessliability partnership and Value co-creating venture 2liability business association’s venture financing of Liberaware for $36.7m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

