Japan’s technology industry saw a rise of 187.5% in overall deal activity during Q3 2019, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 161 deals worth $2.72bn were announced in Q3 2019, compared to the last four-quarter average of 56 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the quarter with 78 deals which accounted for 48.5% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 78 deals, followed by private equity with five transactions, respectively accounting for 48.5% and 3.1% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Japan’s technology industry with total deals worth $2.27bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $433.99m and $13.48m, respectively.

Japan technology industry deals in Q3 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 89.2% of the overall value during Q3 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $2.43bn, against the overall value of $2.72bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Applied Materials’ $2.2bn acquisition of Hitachi Kokusai Electric

2) The $100m venture financing of Tier IV by Aisan Technology, JAFCO, KDDI, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance and Yamaha Motor

3) All Star Saas Fund, Beenext, Coral Capital, Light Street Capital, The Fund and World Innovation Lab’s $60.32m venture financing of SmartHR(Japan)

4) The $33.8m venture financing of Active SONAR .Inc by CITIC Capital Holdings and SBI Investment

5) Aflac Ventures Fund, Dai-ichi Life Insurance, INCJ, Japan Post Capital, Link and Motivation, M3, Mitsubishi UFJ Capital, SBI Investment, Shinsei Enterprise Investment, SMBC Venture Capital, Toppan Printing and Toshima’s venture financing of Unifa for $32m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

