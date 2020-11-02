Japan’s technology industry saw a drop of 6% in overall deal activity during Q3 2020, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 158 deals worth $41.45bn were announced in Q3 2020, compared to the last four-quarter average of 168 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 93 deals which accounted for 58.9% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 59 deals, followed by private equity with six transactions, respectively accounting for 37.3% and 3.8% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Japan’s technology industry with total deals worth $41.01bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $421.03m and $17.92m, respectively.

Japan technology industry deals in Q3 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 99.1% of the overall value during Q3 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $41.09bn, against the overall value of $41.45bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s $40.72bn acquisition of NTT DOCOMO

2) The $119.75m acquisition of Softbrain by C5-8 Holdings

3) Caffeinated Capital, Digital Garage, Dreamers Fund, Josh Buckley, KSK Angel Fund, Makers Fund, Mistletoe, Sequoia Capital Operations and Sozo Ventures’ $100m venture financing of Playco Global

4) The $85.66m acquisition of TypeBeeGroup by CareerIndex

5) Bain Capital, Goldman Sachs & Co, PayPal Ventures, World Innovation Lab (WiL fund) and YJ Capital’s venture financing of Hey for $66.5m.

