Japan’s technology industry saw a rise of 48.8% in overall deal activity during Q4 2019, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 128 deals worth $7.3bn were announced in Q4 2019, compared to the last four-quarter average of 86 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the quarter with 67 deals which accounted for 52.3% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 60 deals, followed by private equity with one transactions, respectively accounting for 46.9% and 0.8% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Japan’s technology industry with total deals worth $6.9bn, while venture financing deals totalled $395.13m.

Japan technology industry deals in Q4 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 89.9% of the overall value during Q4 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $6.56bn, against the overall value of $7.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) ‘s $3.1bn merger of Line and Yahoo Japan

2) The $2.3bn acquisition of Fuji Xerox by Fujifilm

3) TOSHIBA Electronic Devices & Storage’s $594.35m acquisition of NuFlare Technology

4) The $314.01m acquisition of ABLIC by MinebeaMitsumi

5) Nuvoton Technology’s asset transaction with Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions for $250m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.