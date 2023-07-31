Dormakaba plans to expand its company to become an undisputed industry leader. Credit: ZikG/shutterstock.com

Each week, Verdict’s journalists explore movements in job postings that shed light on hiring trends in our sector. These job signals provide insights into where the leading companies are focusing their recruitment efforts, and why. We reveal the skills that are in high demand in the sector, and the themes driving current hiring patterns.

This new, thematic jobs coverage is powered by our underlying Disruptor data which tracks all major deals, patents, company filings, hiring patterns and social media buzz across our sectors.

Dormakaba Group have seen an over 700% rise in the number of active jobs from 41 registered active jobs in June 2023 to 338 as of 17 July 2023.

The company, which specialises in smart security systems and crowd management for public spaces, recently announced a transformation program at the beginning of July.

The program centers around an internal restructuring of Dormakaba’s Finance and HR departments to shorten time-to-market for their products. However, this program also focuses on increasing nearshoring and improving development resources to grow the company.

Speaking on this program, Dormakaba’s CEO Jim-Heng Lee states that the company is “intensifying [its] effort to become an undisputed industry leader that achieves above-market growth.”

GlobalData records a revenue of $3m which was an increase of 10% from their financial results last year.

The company has also recently incorporated AI into its security solutions, stating that AI can help optimise the efficiency of security systems as well as provide intelligent video technologies to better detect movement and biometrics.

Dormakaba's company blog has also been quick to address concerns over facial recognition technology in security as raised by NOYB.

The company state that AI can be used to enhance passenger safety in airports, as well as potentially be more accurate than human-performed security checks.

As Dormakaba includes more AI into its security solutions, growth and hiring should also rise into 2023.