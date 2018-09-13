Priya is a staff writer at Verdict. She can be reached at Priya.Kantaria@verdict.co.uk

Profits at the John Lewis Partnership have dropped dramatically to nearly zero in the first half of this year due a squeeze on profit margins a

In fact John Lewis profit were down 99% over the last six months to £1.2m and the retailer warned that full year profits would be “substantially lower”.

In June 2018, Verdict reported that John Lewis was “doing OK” amid a challenging retail market and warnings about just this collapse in profits.

Then the Partnership attributed the drop to a decline in John Lewis and extra costs because of IT investment, in spite of expected profit growth in Waitrose.

Waitrose suffers less than John Lewis because “we all have to eat”

The John Lewis department stores reported an operating loss of £19.3m, with same-store sales down 1.2%.

Meanwhile, Waitrose operating profitsfell 12% to £96m and same-store sales increased 2.6%.

GlobalData head of retail Maureen Hinton said: “This reflects what is happening in the retail sector – non-food retailers are suffering much more than food retailers.

“We all have to eat but we are being more careful with our discretionary spending.

“Waitrose sales were up and it made a profit, while John Lewis’s sales declined and made a loss, despite the brand opening new stores.”

Encouraging millennials to shop at John Lewis brands

The Partnership has been trying to differentiate itself from competitors by encouraging millennial shopping with improved technologies like customer tracking and speeded up click & collect.

It has also relaunched its innovation hub JLAB which is considering launching more events and focusing on themes more relevant to its mostly middle-class customers.

As part of the profit warning in June, the company announced plans to continue investing £400-500m a year in product and service innovation.

The company was one of the first to invest in online, now 40% of its sales are online and 50% of these are click & collect bringing customers into its stores.

Quick decisions and implementing like this might have saved the Partnership from the ends met by other retailers like House of Fraser and BHS.

Heavy discounting across market to blame for massive profit drop

Hinton said: “John Lewis is being hit by weaker retailers discounting heavily and it having to price match.”

She said the solution is introducing more own brand and unique product, as the company is doing.

Its differentiated service offer and store upgrades are investments toward future returns, she said.

“However this will take time to produce results and the second half of the year is still going to be highly challenging for the department store.”