Swedish buy-now-pay-later giant Klarna claimed that almost all of its employees are using GenAI as part of their daily work.
The fintech company said on Tuesday (14 May) that around 87% of its workforce regularly used GenAI tools, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT and the company’s own AI assistant.
“We push everyone to test, test, test and explore,” said Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO and Co-Founder at Klarna. “As Klarna continues to discover applications for OpenAI’s tech, there’s the potential to take the business to new heights,”
“We’re aimed at achieving a new level of employee empowerment, enhancing both our team’s performance and the customer experience,” he added.
According to Klarna, GenAI is mostly being used by those in non-technical roles, such as communications (92.6%), legal (86.4%) and marketing (87.9%).
KiKi, the company’s internal AI assistant built with OpenAI’s large language models, reportedly answers over 2,000 questions a day.
Kiki significantly aids in the management and distribution of internal knowledge, reinforcing Klarna’s commitment to a culture of transparency and open information flow, the company said in a blog post.
A Q1 2024 survey by research and analysis company GlobalData found that 27% of respondents stated that their businesses already had a high adoption rate of AI into their workflows.
