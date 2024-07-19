KPIT Technologies saw no growth in patent filings and highest growth of 0.99% in grants in May in Q2 2024. Compared to Q1 2024, Q2 2024 saw no growth in patent filings and grants by 0.99%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of KPIT Technologies’s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

KPIT Technologies has been focused on protecting inventions in United States(US) with one publication in Q2 2024

The United States(US) Patent Office dominates the patent grants with nearly 100% of grants. The United States(US) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where KPIT Technologies is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, KPIT Technologies has 100% of its grants in United States(US).

Aptiv and Robert Bosch Stiftung could be the strongest competitors for KPIT Technologies

Patents related to autonomous vehicles and electronic warfare lead KPIT Technologies's portfolio

KPIT Technologies has the highest number of patents in autonomous vehicles followed by, electronic warfare. For autonomous vehicles no patents were filed and 50% of patents were granted in Q2 2024.

Autonomous driving related patents lead KPIT Technologies portfolio followed by automobile navigation systems

KPIT Technologies has highest number of patents in autonomous driving followed by automobile navigation systems.

