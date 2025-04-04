As part of the agreement, Meta also becomes the Official AI Glasses Partner of UFC. Credit: Tada Images/Shutterstock.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), a mixed martial arts organisation, has signed a multiyear deal with technology giant Meta to enhance fan experience.

This collaboration designates Meta as first official fan technology partner of UFC.

Under the partnership, the company will utilise Meta’s platforms and products to deepen fan engagement globally.

Meta’s technologies, including Meta AI, Meta Glasses, Meta Quest, and its social media services like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, will be integrated into UFC’s content delivery.

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said: “I love this sport and I’m looking forward to working with the UFC to let fans experience it in new ways.”

As part of the agreement, Meta also becomes the Official AI Glasses Partner of UFC.

Both organisations will work together to implement AI glasses in novel ways during UFC events.

Meta’s involvement will extend to all UFC Pay-Per-View and Fight Night events. This includes brand placement in the Octagon, broadcast segments, and in-arena experiences.

Threads, a text-based platform from Meta, will become an Official Social Media Partner of UFC.

It will host exclusive content and serve as a hub for fan discussions, offering a dedicated space for the UFC community to connect and share insights.

Company president and CEO Dana White said: “I’ve had a lot of great partners over the years that have helped us grow this sport, but Mark and his team at Meta are going to do things that will blow away UFC fans.

“Meta has the greatest minds in tech and they are going to take fan engagement to the next level. We’ve already started to work on some innovations with Meta around a new fighter rankings system that I’ll be sharing soon. The next few years will be an absolute game changer for fans of this sport.”

UFC and Meta plan to unveil additional components of the partnership over time.

UFC boasts a vast following, with more than 700 million fans and around 300 million social media followers. It hosts more than 40 live events yearly and reaches over 950 million households in over 170 countries.

The organisation’s digital presence includes UFC FIGHT PASS, a streaming service for combat sports.

In February 2025, Bloomberg reported that Meta Platforms was in the early stages of negotiating a financing package, estimated at around $35bn, to bolster its US data-centre infrastructure.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, aims to bring a gigawatt of computing power online by 2025.