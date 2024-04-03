Cloud security company Lacework has announced the release of new platform capabilities which aim to save time for security stakeholders ranging from CISOs to frontline security analysts.
The additions include a new security graph and resource explorer, new dashboards, and an improvement in its threat detection capability.
“Whether it’s enabling a CISO to efficiently delegate and hold other business units accountable or allowing incident responders to quickly identify the root cause for an incident, Lacework has built the end-to-end platform to make everyone more efficient,” said Niels Provos, head of security efficacy at Lacework.
Lacework said the leading adversary enterprises face when securing their cloud environments is time. Bad actors can infiltrate valuable data if organisations take too long to detect and contain a breach.
The new dashboards launched by Lacework give security professionals a clear display of all of the tools at their disposal and the complex relationship between them.
The dashboards also feature information that aids in quick threat investigations and signals any malicious activity.
“The life of most security professionals is a constant struggle between proactively reducing risk, triaging potential security incidents and maintaining repeatable processes that are effective and time efficient,” said Provos.
Cyber risk is higher than ever, and the consequences of attacks are significant.
According to Cybersecurity Ventures, global cybercrime will reach $10.5trn annually by 2025. Tackling this issue requires investment, and GlobalData forecasts that cybersecurity revenues will reach $344bn worldwide by 2030.