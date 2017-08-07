Jack covers lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

What is it about eating food late at night that just makes it all so much more appealing?

It’s often been said that midnight feasting is an essential component of most children’s books from The Famous Five to Harry Potter and maybe that’s the reason why we all love the idea so much.

In reality, for most of us with a long, tiring day job, midnight feasts are largely impractical.

As a result, few of us ever find the time or opportunity to enjoy a feast so late into the night.

However, well-regarded and beloved London restaurant, Duck and Waffle, is hoping to change all that with their newly announced late night menu.

To celebrate the new menu launch, Duck and Waffle are hosting a midnight feast on 9 August at their Heron Tower location.

On the 40th floor, Duck and Waffle’s £85 taste-extravaganza will offer diners unparalleled views of London-by-night while they enjoy delicacies including spicy ox cheek doughnuts, salt beef grilled cheese, and, of course, the classic duck and waffle (confit duck leg served on a waffle with mustard maple syrup and a fried duck egg).

Good evening #london you are looking fabulous! Perfect late night #dinner spot with a #view @duckandwaffle @___fxd A post shared by Duck & Waffle (@duckandwaffle) on Jul 7, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT

The feast begins with treats like pork and apple corn dogs, bacon-wrapped dates, and crispy polenta made with parmesan and truffle.

The main courses include those listed above alongside foie gras crème brûlée, harissa lamb burgers, smoked salmon flat-bread, spring vegetable salad, amongst plenty of others.

And no midnight feast would be complete without a few sweet treats and Duck and Waffle are providing the goods there too: the menu describes luxurious delights including carmelised banana waffles and chocolate fondant served with peanut butter ganache and ice cream.

Alongside the food, specially prepared cocktails will complement every course with such tastes as a beetroot Kir, a strawberry flavoured fermented wine, and a caffeinated (or caffeine-free, if you prefer) espresso martini.

The full menu and booking information can be found on Duck and Waffle’s website but, trust us, it sounds completely decadent and delicious.

Late night dining around the world:

Of course, Duck and Waffle might be one of London’s only major 24-hour restaurants, but it’s a model that’s been adopted by food establishments around the world for a long time. If you’re going abroad at any point, you should definitely read up on the best late-night dining places before you go.

Who knows, you may even see a completely different side to the city you’re visiting!

Where? – New York City, New York, United States Of America.

Hours – 24 a day, 7 days a week.

What kind of food? – Coppelia is a bar-cum-restaurant serving Cuban food mixed with various Latino influences. The menu is wide-ranging from the Caribbean to South Africa and everything along the way. Sandwiches, stir-fries, burgers, and steak are all on the menu alongside a host of other delicious-sounding dishes.

La Maison de l’Aubrac

Where? – Paris, France.

Hours – 12noon – 1am.

What kind of food? – L’Aubrac are one of Paris’ most famous meat restaurants. Steaks are the order of the day here. But in a unique twist, l’Aubrac is also famed for its ethical approach to farming its meat dishes.

The livestock are raised on huge fields, high in the mountains. The electricity is provided through renewable sources and green house gases are strictly monitored and reduced where possible. Most importantly, customers are given the finest cuts of GMO-free meat!

Where? – Sydney, Australia.

Hours – 12noon – 4am.

What kind of food? – This famous Chinese-style seafood restaurant is famous (or infamous, depending on your perspective) around Sydney for its huge tanks where diners can pick their own lobsters and crabs. It might not be to everyone’s taste but it’s a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

Hyungboo Akasaka

Where? – Tokyo, Japan.

Hours – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

What kind of food? – If you’re a fan of K-pop idols or Japanese celebrities, you need to make a pilgrimage to this Korean-style restaurant in the heart of Tokyo.

Offering all your hotpot favourites, it’s definitely a lively spot even late into the night.

Stardust

Where? – Cape Town, South Africa.

Hours – 7pm – 2am, every day except Sunday.

What kind of food? – Tagine, steak, and other meaty dishes are available late into the night, but the real draw of Stardust is the fact that all the waiters and waitresses are performers.

You’ll have your food and drink delivered to your table by some of South Africa’s finest young talents.

Where? – Vista, California, USA.

Hours – 24 hours a day, Monday – Thursday. 12am – 3pm Friday. Closed Saturday. 12pm – 12am – Sunday.

What kind of food? – The Yellow Deli is exactly what it says on the tin — a deli.

The restaurant is a seriously back-to-basics affair serving sandwiches, soups, and salads. It’s all fresh, local produce made by the families and friends of the folks behind the deli.

Where? – Barcelona, Spain.

Hours – 8.30am – 1.30am weekdays. 9am – 1.30am weekends.

What kind of food? – Elsa y Fred is one of the most famous restaurants in Barcelona, famed for its traditional tapas with an international twist.

They have breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus, with their special famous brunches being served on weekends.

Our nights… #bcn #lights #elsayfredgastrobar #borne #arcodetriunfo #gastropub #porquepiensastanto #elsayfred #nights A post shared by Elsa y Fred Gastrobar (@elsayfred) on Mar 7, 2017 at 9:42pm PST

Where? – Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Hours – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

What kind of food? – Classic American diner food served in a relaxed, comfortable setting.

However, what separates R Thomas from its competitors is their focus on organic and high quality ingredients. The restaurant’s founder believes that good food can work as a medicine and strives to serve the best.

Hey foodies! Check out my latest blogpost for full details about this California-inspired spot! 🏄🏽🍍 #foodie #latenights #rthomasdeluxegrill A post shared by Asmaa (@theappetiteofaas) on May 12, 2016 at 11:56am PDT

Liliha Bakery

Where? – Honolulu, Hawaii, USA.

Hours – Closed Mondays. 24 hours a day, Tuesday – Saturday. 12am – 8pm, Sunday.

What kind of food? – As a bakery, it should come as no surprise that Liliha serves predominantly pastries, cakes, and breads. However, they also serve plenty of breakfast foods including pancakes and sausages as well as grilled local fish and beef stew.

But their most famous dish is their poi donuts which are purple on the inside!

Where? – London, UK.

Hours – 10.30am – 12am, Monday – Saturday. 10.30am – 11pm, Sunday

What kind of food? – The earliest closer on this list, Zédel earns its place because it is just excellent. The French-style restaurant is housed in a huge, art-deco style, underground hall just beside Piccadilly Circus.

Everything from steak to chicken, fish to duck is available, all served by some magnificently clad waiters. The ambiance and live music will really make you feel like you’re back in the 1930s!

Post Fête des Rois in the brasserie. Merci for the photo @italian_eye_ A post shared by Brasserie Zédel (@brasseriezedel) on Jan 9, 2017 at 11:32am PST

Cafeteria

Where? – New York City, New York, USA.

Hours – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

What kind of food? – A New York institution serving delicious comfort food with a few modern flourishes. It’s open all night in New York’s fashionable Chelsea area, and perfect for a late night meal after you’ve been out clubbing or if you’re just nosy about what goes on after dark in the city that never sleeps!

Teamwork makes this dream work. Happy eating! A post shared by Cafeteria (@cafeterianyc) on Jul 27, 2017 at 11:15pm PDT

Hopefully this is a trend we’ll start to see more of!