The basic mission of transport networks in the 5G era stays the same – providing plentiful capacity for all telecoms services’ needs. However, to successfully support evolving services and user landscape, the transport networks need to significantly enhance their capabilities across the board.

Mature 5G deployments and fixed-mobile convergence are driving operators to deploy cloud capacities across their infrastructure. Transport networks need to serve these fluid multi-cloud environments efficiently and allow operators to realize operational efficiencies and keep costs down.

Additionally, transport networks need to be able to serve not only the needs of operators’ internal functions, but also an expanding portfolio of services targeted at small, medium, and large organizations across verticals, with differentiated capacity, QoS and service parameters. These requirements set stage for transport network technology developments in the future.

In the past, telecommunication transport networks primarily represented a collection of static network links, often deployed with significant over-provisioning of capacity, and rarely changed or reconfigured. This corresponded well with the static nature of other telco domains and services, which were also static and required little change over time.

However, the network virtualization, and especially accelerating deployments of software-based, cloudified 5G networks create a new set of demands that transport networks need to satisfy.

Diverse multi-cloud environments: 5G networks represent the pinnacle of the network virtualization trend started in early 2010’s with the onset of NFV. Mature 5G network, supporting multiple vertical use cases, requires deployment of compute capabilities across the network – from the near edge all the way to central data centers. Moreover, these multi-cloud environments will be fluid, with workloads being instantiated dynamically.

5G and associated network cloudification thus drive a set of new requirements and technology changes operators need to undertake in their transport networks. Anticipating these challenges, network equipment vendors have implemented the following solutions increasing network agility and quality, expanding services portfolios, and reducing operational complexity:

Network Agility: Although transport network elements largely cannot be virtualized, their capabilities in serving multi-cloud environments can be greatly expanded. The prime example are technologies enabling network slicing in the transport. Segment routing (SR-MPLS, SRv6), FlexE and FlexO, in conjunction with SDN control and orchestration mechanisms allow operators to deploy capacity dynamically, considering specific application requirements or traffic types carried, in support of 5G use cases and other services.

The technologies and architectural changes described above are often discussed in operator organizations, and their elements are deployed in many network environments. The requirements of mature 5G networks and advanced use cases it is supposed to support will favor efficiencies that can only be realized in interworking of technologies increasing network agility, expanding service portfolios, and reducing operational complexity.