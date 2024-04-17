Computer equipment manufacturer Logitech has launched its Logi AI Prompt Builder shortcut which will be available on its keyboards and mouse products.
Logi AI Prompt Builder generates prompt ideas for Logitech customers to use in ChatGPT.
Logitech customers will be able to access AI Prompt Builder by installing Logi Options+ app and assigning a keyboard or mouse button as its shortcut.
Logitech is also selling a limited-edition computer mouse with a button already preconfigured to open its AI Prompt Builder.
Logitech users simply highlight the text they are working on, press their chosen AI Prompt Builder shortcut and its window will appear on screen to provide prompt ideas.
After choosing their desired prompt, it is then sent directly to ChatGPT in the same window.
Logitech stated that its AI Prompt Builder was designed to save time flicking between tabs when using OpenAI’s large language model (LLM).
Logi AI Prompt Builder is currently free to use for any Logitech customer with a free or paid subscription to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
However, the company stated that it would continue developing the AI Prompt Builder and a paid subscription version may become available in the future.
Additionally, while the current version of Logi AI Prompt Builder is only compatible with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Logitech stated that it would seek to add compatibility with other AI LLMs in the future.
“As the bridge between people and their digital experiences, Logitech has a critical role to play in the evolution of AI, both with new innovation and our existing portfolio,” stated Logitech’s general manager of personal workspace business Delphine Donne.
Donne stated that Logi AI Prompt Builder was an attempt to help the rising number of Logitech customers using LLMs in their work, citing that ChatGPT has over 1.6 billion visits each month.
“New Logi AI Prompt Builder is a shortcut to AI fluency for anyone with a Logitech mouse or keyboard compatible with Logi Options+ software who wants easily to access AI’s limitless potential. It is just one example of Logitech’s innovation around the many opportunities AI offers,” Donne said.