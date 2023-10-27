AVrecon’s existence, with captured devices in 20 countries, has been validated by researchers outside of Lumen. Credit: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.

New research published by telecom provider Lumen on Q3 2023 DDoS and Application Threat activity found hackers leveraging more advanced methods to exploit vulnerabilities, exfiltrate data, disrupt business operations and commit fraud. In the report published this month, Lumen suggests cybercriminals are capitalising on the expansion of the number of connected home devices to build out networks for DDoS and other application attacks.

Lumen’s Black Lotus Labs research arm identified at least 70,000 hijacked SOHO routers and other devices that are part of the AVrecon botnet. AVrecon has been running for over two years without being discovered. AVrecon’s existence, with captured devices in 20 countries, has been validated by researchers outside of Lumen. Leveraging these devices, hackers were able to circumnavigate many threat detection mechanisms, including geolocation-based and IP-addressed-based rate-limiting tools. Attackers used these devices to launch a range of nefarious activities including data exfiltration through Microsoft Outlook and online advertising fraud. These “sneak attacks” are harder to detect than high profile DDoS incidents that present in a more obvious way.

The Lumen research notes the actual number of DDoS attacks against its customers in Q3 dropped 23% from the prior quarter, noting “seasonality” as the cause of the decline, Lumen still blocked 4,217 incidents, an average of 51 per day for the quarter. While Lumen deflected a number of high bandwidth attacks in the first half of the year, the provider saw a 32% decrease in the largest attacks. However, Lumen saw an increase in average bandwidth size of 54%. The biggest of these were launched against telcos with the majority coming around the 4 July US holiday weekend time.

The nature of DDoS attacks is also always evolving. Lumen reported that while the majority of attacks (65%) in Q3 were single vector attacks and there was a 21% decline in multi-vector, the latter was still very common in the banking industry.

For the first time, banking was the most targeted sector of Lumen’s clients for DDoS attacks, largely because a single day in September when Lumen helped one institution stave off 230 separate attacks. In 21 September 2023, DDoS onslaught, threat actors employed an unprecedented four vector campaign. These included DNS Amplification, IP Fragmentation, Invalid Packets and Static Filtering.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download