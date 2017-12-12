With Christmas fast approaching, it’s almost time to dig out your hideous sweaters and get the festivities underway.

This Friday, 15 December, will see the United Kingdom celebrate National Christmas Jumper Day (or National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day for those in the United States) for a sixth year. Raising money for the Save the Children charity, people will turn up to their schools and offices donning bright, merry and quite often ugly jumpers.

We don’t want the fashion-conscious to feel left out, so Verdict has put together a list to help you out.

If you want to help out a good cause without ruining your image, here are a number of luxury Christmas jumpers to consider this National Christmas Jumper Day:

Thom Browne London Scene jumper – £425

While not necessarily a Christmas sweater, this wool and mohair-blend jumper by American fashion designer Thom Browne certainly captures the ugly essence of Christmas Jumper Day. Depicting what appears to be a snow-covered London street, complete with a bright red telephone box, bus and Queen’s Guard, this jumper will help you to stand out in style amid an ensemble of tacky, slogan-ridden get-ups.

Purchase at Selfridges

Alberta Ferretti Merry Christmas sweater – £405

It might not look too different to the Christmas jumpers that you can pick up for a fraction of the price elsewhere. However, few other Christmas jumpers offer a blend quite as comfy as this Alberta Ferretti offering. Made from a blend of Virgin Wool (the wool taken from a lamb’s first shearing) and cashmere, this jumper will keep you feeling snug throughout the festive period.

Purchase at LUISAVIAROMA

Fendi wool-blend sweater – £720

Fendi probably didn’t have Christmas in mind when they designed this sweater. Yet, it provides the perfect solution for the fashion-conscious that want to maintain their luxury look while taking part in Christmas Jumper Day. With a Fair Isle-inspired design wrapping around the neck, it certainly has enough of a Christmas look to pass the Christmas Jumper Day test. Better yet, you won’t have to put it to the back of your closet as soon as Christmas is over.

Purchase at Matches Fashion

The Elder Statesman Christmas Light Cactus sweater – £1,430

Luxury lifestyle brand The Elder Statesman has provided one of the trendier pieces of the winter season. However, high fashion comes with a high cost. If fashion is your forte, the price will matter little – this cashmere sweater is the epitome of edgy. The Elder Statesman has thrown out the bright colours and over-the-top patterns of standard Christmas jumpers and replaced them with a cactus wrapped in lights. The outcome is just barely festive enough to earn a place on this list.

Purchase at Mr Porter

Chinti and Parker Ho Ho Ho sweater – £295

London-based fashion brand Chinti and Parker’s Ho Ho Ho sweater is seemingly inspired by the idea that less is more. So too is the price of this basic, black Christmas jumper. For those looking to embrace the ugly this Christmas Jumper Day, the design leaves a lot to be desired. However, the value is in the material. Made from pure cashmere, Chinti and Parker’s Christmas offering provides a soft and luxurious feel.

Purchase at Harrods

Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Sweater – £139

Want to get the kids involved in Christmas Jumper Day, but don’t want to wrap them up in something hideous? Ralph Lauren has the perfect solution. This cotton sweater features a family of bears wrapped up in festive jumpers of their own, providing the perfect blend of cute, comfort and Christmas.

Purchase at Ralph Lauren