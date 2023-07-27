Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that big data accounted for 146 technology deals announced in Q2 2023, worth a total value of $8.6bn. The $3.8bn minority acquisition of DATA4 Group by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Tech, Media, and Telecom (TMT) Themes – Thematic Intelligence report helps understand the impact of cloud computing and other key themes on the TMT industry by analyzing which themes drive the M&A activity. Buy the report here.

In value terms, big data-related deal activity increased by 187% in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $3bn and fell by 69% as compared to Q2 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 6% in Q2 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 6% higher than in Q2 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q2 2023 were Evercore; Jefferies Financial Group; JPMorgan Chase & Co with 2, 2, 2 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q2 2023 were Kirkland & Ellis; Ropes & Gray; Fenwick & West with 7, 5, 4 deals respectively.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes in 2022 - Thematic Intelligence, buy the report here.

