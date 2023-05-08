Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that internet of things accounted for 60 technology deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $3.4bn. The $1.3bn acquisition of Magnet Forensics by Morpheus Purchaser was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s report on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in Tech, Media, and Telecom (TMT) helps understand the themes that impact the TMT industry by analyzing which themes drive the M&A activity. Buy the report here.

In value terms, internet of things-related deal activity decreased by 57% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $7.9bn and fell by 21% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 31% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 23% lower than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Houlihan Lokey; Jefferies Financial Group; Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce with 2, 2, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q1 2023 were Hogan Lovells International; Paul Hastings; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP & Affiliates with 2, 2, 2 deals respectively.

