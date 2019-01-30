GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

After being traditionally driven by large enterprises, the global managed security services (MSS) market is seeing rising demand from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that are experiencing an escalating threat environment, according to a report on the global MSS market by GlobalData.

Managed security services

To effectively deliver these services, the right blend of personnel, technology and processes must be in place – and with enough capacity to scale the security solutions in order to support the complex nature of today’s threat landscape, the 20-page report looking at the market drivers, inhibitors and trends, said.

MSS business models rely on two parameters: The service delivery approach: whether the hardware is situated at the client’s premises, provided through the cloud, or a combination of the two.

Service charging model

Telecom operators are harnessing their in-country presence and existing enterprise customer relationships as a competitive advantage when targeting local large and SME clients with MSS solutions.

Telecom operators are harnessing their in-country presence and existing enterprise customer relationships as a competitive advantage when targeting local large and SME clients with MSS solutions.

Telecom companies are also turning their MSS offerings into standard solutions that are paid for on a monthly basis, without upfront fees for hardware and implementation. Usually, these solutions are delivered as a cloud-based security services model.

