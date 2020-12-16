Omnichannel cloud communications platform MessageBird has acquired Pusher in a deal that values the real-time web technology firm at $35m.

The deal is geared towards broadening the ways in wish MessageBird clients can communicate with their customers by integrating Pusher’s application programming interfaces (APIs) and software development kits (SDKs).

New features arriving to MessageBird via the Pusher deal will include in-app messaging, push notifications and location tracking.

It will see the product merged to become MessageBird Pusher, although Pusher will remain available as a standalone product and continue to provide support for existing customers.

MessageBird will gain Pusher’s 25-strong workforce along with its customer base. This includes GitHub, MailChimp, CodeShip and The Financial Times.

The deal marks the next milestone for MessageBird on its path to an initial public offering (IPO).

In October, MessageBird raised $200m in a Series C funding round that valued the Amsterdam-headquartered company at $3bn. Founded in 2011, MessageBird has raised more than $300m in funding to date.

“The global pandemic has accelerated digital transformation across all aspects of our lives. Consumers increasingly want businesses to communicate with them the way they communicate with their friends, on the apps they prefer,” said Robert Vis, MessageBird founder and CEO.

“Bringing Pusher into the MessageBird family means it will be even easier for the 15,000 companies that rely on us to meet and communicate with their customers through messaging in whatever channel they prefer.”

MessageBird’s omnichannel platform allows a company’s customers to get in touch via a variety of messaging formats including WhatsApp, Messenger, WeChat, Twitter, Line, SMS, email and more.

Its customers include the likes of Deliveroo, Lufthansa Airlines, Heineken, Hugo Boss, Rituals Cosmetics and SAP.

“We create and maintain complex infrastructure so that developers can build the real-time features their users need quickly, and focus on the user experience,” explained Pusher CEO Max Williams.

“Joining MessageBird is a special opportunity to accelerate the impact and reach of the product we’ve spent the last ten years building. We couldn’t be more excited to help make MessageBird an even better omnichannel communications service than it already is, and expand its reach and depth with a host of exciting new features.”

Read more: Sinch sells 10% stake to SoftBank to fund M&A strategy