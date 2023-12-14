Threads, Meta’s new social network, has finally become accessible to residents of the European Union (EU), five months after its initial launch in July.
Users can now opt for “use without a profile” mode which allows users to view posts without logging in through Instagram. However, functionality is limited in this mode as users cannot reply to, like, or repost posts.
At its July launch, Threads restricted access in the EU to comply with regulations preventing users from downloading the app or accessing the social network via a web version.
The EU implemented stricter rules regarding the collection and use of user data, prompting leading technology companies like Meta to reconsider their operations in the region.
Meta took additional measures in July to prevent EU users from using VPNs to access Threads shortly after its launch.
Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, in a Threads post, announced Meta’s decision to extend Threads to more European countries, stating, “Today we’re opening Threads to more countries in Europe. Welcome everyone.”
In October, Zuckerberg said on an earnings call that Threads had under 100 million monthly active users. The EU launch is expected to contribute to surpassing this milestone.
Meta also announced plans to offer users in Europe an advertising free version of Facebook and Instagram in exchange for a subscription fee.
This subscription service, along with the free, ad-supported version, will be available to users in the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.
