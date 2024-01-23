Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, revealed on Monday (22 Jan) that it is introducing additional choices for users in Europe to comply with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).
This move follows similar adjustments made by other Big Tech companies like Google, which are proactively adapting to the evolving regulatory landscape that could impact their financial standings.
Over the coming weeks, users on Instagram and Facebook will receive notifications, providing them with the option to tailor how they consume Meta’s services. These changes aim to meet the obligations set forth by the DMA, requiring Big Tech firms, including Meta, to treat their own products and services equally with those of competitors.
The adjustments need to be implemented by all affected companies by the DMA deadline of 7 March.
According to a blog post by Meta, users will have the ability to decide whether they wish to share information between different services. For Facebook Messenger users, there will be an option to link their Facebook account with their Messenger account or maintain separate accounts for both services.
Instagram and Facebook users who have interconnected accounts will now have the flexibility to manage them independently, choosing not to share information between the two.
This move towards enhanced user autonomy aligns with the DMA’s mandate for tech companies to treat their offerings as they would their competitors’.
The choices extend to sharing information between Facebook accounts and Meta’s Gaming and Marketplace services. This marks a significant shift in how users can tailor their online presence and data-sharing preferences within the Meta ecosystem.
As the 7 March deadline approaches, Meta’s proactive approach in providing users with increased choices underlines the company’s commitment to complying with the DMA and adapting to the regulatory landscape while prioritising user preferences and privacy.
