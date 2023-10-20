The global technology industry experienced an 8% drop in new job postings related to metaverse in Q3 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics. This compares to a 50% decrease versus Q3 2022. GlobalData’s Technology: Hiring Trends & Signals Q3 2023 report reveals comprehensive insights into hiring patterns, job roles, required skills, geographical trends, and key themes within the technology industry, facilitating anticipation of future workforce needs. Buy the report here.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 33% share of the global technology industry’s metaverse-related total new job postings in Q3 2023, up 19% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive metaverse-related hiring activity

Computer and Mathematical Occupations, with a share of 33%, emerged as the top metaverse-related job roles within the technology industry in Q3 2023, with new job postings rising by 19% quarter-on-quarter. Architecture and Engineering Occupations came in second with a share of 13% in Q3 2023, with new job postings rising by 13% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent metaverse roles include Management Occupations with a 13% share in Q3 2023, Sales and Related Occupations with a 4% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 63% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2023 were NVIDIA, TeamViewer, Pure Storage, Meta Platforms, and Veeco Instruments. Together they accounted for a combined share of 63% of all metaverse-related new jobs in the technology industry.

NVIDIA posted 1,633 metaverse-related new jobs in Q3 2023, TeamViewer 798 jobs, Pure Storage 291 jobs, Meta Platforms 220 jobs, and Veeco Instruments 188 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 50.05% share of total new job postings, Q3 2023

The largest share of metaverse-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q3 2023 was in the US with 50.05% followed by Germany (11.84%) and India (7.28%). The share represented by the US was 0 percentage points lower than the 50.14% share it accounted for in Q2 2023.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Technology: Hiring Trends & Signals Q3 2023, buy the report here.

This content was updated on 8 October 2023

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article. GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics uses machine learning to uncover key insights from tracking daily job postings for thousands of companies globally. Proprietary analysis is used to group jobs into key thematic areas and granular sectors across the world’s largest industries. classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.