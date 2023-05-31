The global technology industry experienced a 16% drop in new job postings related to metaverse in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics. This compares to a 30% decrease versus Q1 2022. GlobalData’s Metaverse – Thematic Research report includes a detailed analysis of the factors driving the adoption, key technology, macroeconomic and regulatory trends and its impact on various sectors. The report also provides metaverse market size and growth forecasts of the underlying technolog Buy the report here.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 28% share of the global technology industry’s metaverse-related total new job postings in Q1 2023, down 15% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive metaverse-related hiring activity

Computer and Mathematical Occupations, with a share of 28%, emerged as the top metaverse-related job roles within the technology industry in Q1 2023, with new job postings drop by 15% quarter-on-quarter. Management Occupations came in second with a share of 17% in Q1 2023, with new job postings dropping by 12% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent metaverse roles include Sales and Related Occupations with a 7% share in Q1 2023, Architecture and Engineering Occupations with a 6% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 49% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q1 2023 were TeamViewer Germany, TeamViewer, Pure Storage, Accenture, and Bentley Systems. Together they accounted for a combined share of 49% of all metaverse-related new jobs in the technology industry.

TeamViewer Germany posted 728 metaverse-related new jobs in Q1 2023, TeamViewer 725 jobs, Pure Storage 456 jobs, Accenture 147 jobs, and Bentley Systems 132 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 40.13% share of total new job postings, Q1 2023

The largest share of metaverse-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q1 2023 was in the US with 40.13% followed by Germany (24.36%) and India (5.99%). The share represented by the US was 11 percentage points lower than the 51.45% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Metaverse - Thematic Research