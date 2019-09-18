GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Pay-TV household penetration in Mexico will reach 56.9% by year-end 2019, the second-highest in Latin America with 17.7 percentage points above the Latin America average.

By year-end 2019, the country will showcase higher pay-TV household penetration than countries such as Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Uruguay.

Moreover, the market will continue to grow and reach 61.7% in 2024, led by subscription growth in cable and IPTV segments. The increasing adoption of multi-play bundles with integrated pay-TV access will be one of the main adoption drivers during the period.

Direct-to-home (DTH) will account for 49.6% of total pay-TV subscriptions estimated for 2019, followed by cable (43.2%) and Internet Protocol TV (7.2%). Although still a niche segment, IPTV subscriptions will increase rapidly at a combined annual growth rate of 13.8% over 2019-2024, to account for 17.7% of total pay-TV subscriptions by 2024, supported by steadily growing fixed broadband penetration in the country.

DTH provider, Sky, leads in the Mexican pay-TV market, Izzi Telecom from Grupo Televisa, is the second-largest pay-TV operator and the largest cable operator within the country. Meanwhile, Totalplay from Grupo Salinas is the leading IPTV service provider.