Mexico’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 10.3% in November 2022

Mexico’s technology industry registered a 10.3% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 7.54% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 22.18% share in November 2022, recording an increase of 0.07% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Mexico’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.29% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Mexico’s technology industry in November 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 47.32% in November 2022, registering a 39.75% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 19.76% share, a decrease of 1.22% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 18.05%, registering a 26% decline from October 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 8.54%, down 33.96% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Mexico’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 26.95% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Mexico’s technology industry during November 2022 over October 2022.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone posted 69 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a rise of 7.81% over the previous month, followed by Accenture with 35 jobs and a 71.31% drop. Seiko Epson with 29 IT jobs and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 28 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 39.13% decrease, respectively, while Wipro recorded an increase of 8.33% with 26 job postings during November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.34%, down by 36.89% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 21.22% share, registered a decline of 12.12% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 12.44% share, down 37.04% over October 2022.