Later this month, thousands of elite politicians, celebrities and academics will descend on Davos for the annual World Economic Forum.

Thankfully, they will be well fed in this small, Swiss ski town. Despite being home to just 11,000 citizens for most of the year, Davos restaurants have plenty to offer.

One Michelin Star restaurants

You won’t find any three star establishments in this tiny Swiss town. The very best chefs tend to keep to big cities. However, there are a few Michelin Starred eateries in Davos that cater to the thousands of one percenters that flood into the Alpine town for the World Economic Forum each January.

Glow by Armin Amrein

Glow by Armin Amrein, Promenade 115, 7270, Davos Platz

Located in the back of a furniture store on the town’s main promenade you will find arguably the best food that Davos has to offer.

Glow offers dinners a fantastic environment that Michelin inspectors said was “designed with great attention to detail”.

However, Michelin Stars aren’t awarded for design. It is the restaurant’s expertly crafted minimalist, European cuisine that earned it its place in the Michelin guide. Noted for using the finest quality ingredients, you’re bound to get a decent meal at Glow, whether you’re ordering the languste or the Vacherin Mont-d’Or.

La Vetta

La Vetta, Tschuggentorweg 1, 7050, Arosa

While not quite in Davos, La Vetta is located in the nearby town of Arosa. There isn’t much distance between the two towns. However, separated by the Alps, the drive is actually a couple of hours. Yet, the journey is worth it to taste La Vetta’s take on fine dining.

Using Swiss grown produce, star chefs Uwe Seegert and Leopold Ott craft culinary treats such as brown trout bachforelle and cauliflower polonaise. La Vetta’s dishes may sound simple, but the taste that they provide is anything but.

Bib Gourmand restaurants

There are only two Michelin Star restaurants around the Davos area. As Michelin Star restaurants are often difficult to get a reservation for, you might have to settle for something a little less fancy. Bib Gourmand restaurants didn’t quite impress Michelin inspectors enough to earn a star, but they do provide excellent food at a fair price.

Golden Dragon

Golden Dragon, Talstrasse 3, 7270, Davos Platz

This Davos restaurant promises a Chinese culinary experience that is “second to none in Grisons”. That’s certainly a bold claim, but one that those at Michelin seemingly agree with. Golden Dragon offers a range of authentic Chinese dishes made from fresh and premium ingredients that are certain to make an impression.

Ahaan Thai

Arosa Kulm Hotel & Alpin Spa, Innere Poststrasse, 7050, Arosa

If you prefer Thai to Chinese, you will have to make the two hour trip around the Tiejer Flue Mountains to Arosa. Offering all of your favourite Thai dishes, Ahaan Thai regularly receives glowing reviews from guests at the Arosa Kulm Hotel.

Hohwald

Gasthaus Hohwald, Monbielerstrasse 171, 7250, Klosters-Serneus

Worth the 20 minute drive from Davos through Grisons’ snowy peaks, Hohwald’s location offers the perfect view of Davos’ beautiful landscape. Hohwald’s regional cuisine is cooked to perfection over an open fire and service is flawless at this family-run restaurant.

Michelin Plate restaurants

Michelin Plate restaurants are a new addition to the Michelin Guide for 2018. While inspectors decided against awarded these places Michelin Stars, nor did they qualify for a Bib Gourmand for their price, they did earn a worthy mention in this year’s guide.

Campanello

AMERON Swiss Mountain Hotel, Scalettastrasse 22, 7270, Davos

Simple fine dining, well prepared using high quality ingredients.

Chesa Seehof

Hotel Seehof Davos, Promenade 159, 7260, Davos

Classic dishes with a modern twist, served in a cosy, relaxed setting.

La Terrasse

Restaurant La Terrasse Davos, Alte Fluelastrasse 2, 7260, Davos

High quality grilled meat dishes at a very reasonable price.

Mann und Co

Gourmetrestaurant Mann und Co., Buolstrasse 3, 7270, Davos Platz

Freshly prepared modern cuisine, with an excellent view of Davos.

Belvédere

Restaurant Belvedere, Promenade 89, 7270, Davos Platz

Located inside the five star Steigenberger Grandhotel Belvedere, offering French cuisine and great service.

Capricorn

Capricorn, Baslerstrasse 9, 7260, Davos

Modern fine dining in an nice setting, with an equally as impressive view.

Postli Restaurant

Morosani Posthotel, Promenade 42, 7270, Davos Platz

High-class fine dining for luxury guests, located inside the impressive Morisani Posthotel.

Leonto

Hotel Grischa, Talstrasse 3, 7270, Davos Platz

Fine dining, international cuisine served in a simple setting.

Chesa Grischuna

Chesa Grischuna, Bahnhofstr 12, 7250, Klosters

Rustic restaurant that offers a homely environment serving simple meals.

Bundnerstube

Bundnerstube, Bahnhofstrasse 1, 7250, Klosters-Serneus

Affordable contemporary dining, but best known for its excellent wine selection.