Microsoft has announced a partnership with Indian startup Sarvam AI. The partnership will bring Sarvam’s Indic voice large language model (LLM) to Microsoft’s Azure.
Sarvam AI specifically creates LLMs to target Indic languages and responses and its availability on Azure reaffirms Microsoft’s commitment to driving AI growth in India.
The LLM will first be available in Hindi, but Sarvam AI has stated that it is currently working on incorporating more Indian languages into its AI. Sarvam is also focused on creating LLMs that provide colloquial and accurate answers that sound human-like.
Sarvam AI has chosen to create a voice for its LLM to achieve this human-like response generation.
By making Sarvam AI’s LLM available on Azure, Microsoft hopes that more Indian developers will be able to use it to create other AI apps and tools.
The partnership will see Sarvam AI using Azure machine learning and Azure OpenAI service to train its LLMs.
“At Microsoft, we are committed to enabling AI for everyone, empowering India’s transformation into an AI-first nation,” stated president of Microsoft India and South Asia Puneet Chandok.
By 2030, the global AI market will be worth around $909bn according to forecasts from research and analysis company GlobalData.
In its executive briefing on AI, GlobalData forecast that generative AI will be the fastest growing segment of AI technology and has the most potential for industry disruption. Generative AI is currently on track to disrupt every industry and by 2025 GlobalData expects that every company will need to be an AI forward company.