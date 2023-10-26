Activision Blizzard has a history of publishing excellent games but also of overseeing poor user experiences. Credit: Sergei Elagin / Shutterstock.

One year, eight months, and 26 days after its initial announcement, Microsoft’s $68.7bn acquisition of Activision Blizzard has been completed. Before this deal, Microsoft owned two-thirds of the global cloud gaming market. This troubled regulators and contributed to the unusually long acquisition process. The anti-trust apprehensions of such authorities as the US’s Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the UK’s Competition and Market Authority (CMA) have been well-documented. Monopoly is rarely beneficial to the consumer experience, and Microsoft has made commitments to address these concerns.

Activision Blizzard has a history of publishing excellent games but also of overseeing poor user experiences. For Microsoft, purchasing Activision has meant purchasing this history. For this deal to have a positive impact on the gaming experience Microsoft must learn from Activision’s mistakes. Fortunately, Microsoft has already shown its commitment to reshaping the gaming industry to be fairer and more accessible.

Activision’s lapses in judgment

Activision’s relationship with Bungie’s online first-person shooter Destiny has been the source of several controversies. After releasing the game in September 2014, the first piece of downloadable content (DLC) was released in December, and the second in May 2015. It later became apparent to players that much of the DLC already existed in the original game but was artificially blocked. With the base game being $60, and each expansion being $20, many felt cheated out of content. Destiny cost $500 million to make, and it was clear that Activision was keen to make back their money as quickly as possible.

Destiny 2 became a concern for players. Aside from the cost of the game and its DLCs—$275 in all, with a $10 pass every season—the game’s very existence was questioned. The same was true for Overwatch 2. These games were interpreted as Activision inappropriately attempting to recreate the success of the Call of Duty revenue model. Destiny and Overwatch, in contrast, were created as standalone titles. The decisions to divert developer resources towards new games that players didn’t want to monetise the IP further was poorly received; updates became less frequent and balance problems were allowed to fester.

When Activision and Bungie prematurely terminated their ten-year publishing deal in 2019, Activision’s president, Coddy Johnson, stated that Destiny & Destiny 2 were not contributing enough to Activision’s revenue forecasts and were drawing too many developer resources away from other titles. Bungie confirmed that it was a mutual breakup, but later stated that they were also being pressured to develop a third instalment of the franchise.

These decisions by Activision suggest a lack of respect for the individuality of the games that it publishes in pursuit of revenue maximisation. There is a risk that, having committed such a large sum to this acquisition, Microsoft will want to make its money back too quickly and make the same mistakes as Activision, becoming too involved in the development schedule of its titles and creating products that are rushed, overpriced, or unpopular.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Cloud gaming and the end of the console war

The deal that satisfied regulators reduces this risk significantly. Microsoft has committed to selling its cloud gaming rights to Ubisoft to distribute Microsoft’s gaming intellectual property (IP) outside of the European Union for the next 15 years. Further to this, Microsoft also guaranteed equal access to major titles such as Call of Duty to PlayStation users for ten years, as well as all other Activision Blizzard games. This decentralizes Microsoft’s earning opportunities and ensures quality products are released at affordable prices through market competition.

This deal represents a shift in the relationship dynamic of the two console gaming companies. Since the Xbox’s release, the ‘Console Wars’ between Sony and Microsoft over user numbers has been characterised by needlessly anti-consumer exclusivity deals. PlayStation-exclusive content, for example, was common in Destiny; Xbox and PC users, meanwhile, have had exclusive access to the Halo series (another series developed by Bungie for Xbox between 2000 and 2007). Microsoft’s guarantees are a show of good faith—and good business—marking a downturn in console hostilities. The accessibility of gaming on the cloud is incompatible with the exclusivity that has defined console gaming for the last 20 years. Selling the distribution rights to Ubisoft and guaranteeing equal access for Sony and Nintendo is a step in the right direction that prioritises the quality of the user experience to generate more revenue, with the best games—rather than the console—winning out. It is essential that Microsoft enforces this new dynamic for gaming to thrive.