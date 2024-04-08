Microsoft is opening a new AI office in London to advance its consumer AI products and research, its EVP and CEO Mustafa Suleyman announced today (8 April 2024) via a blog post.
Suleyman announced that the new office would be led by AI engineer and scientist Jordan Hoffmann, who previously worked at DeepMind and AI studio Inflection.
Microsoft did not specify how many jobs its new office would create but stated that it would be posting job adverts within the coming weeks and months.
In his blog post, Suleyman praised the UK AI talent pool.
“As a British citizen, born and raised in London, I’m proud to have co-founded and built a cutting-edge AI business here,” he wrote.
“I know – through my close work with thought leaders in the U.K. government, business community and academia – that the country is committed to advancing AI responsibly and with a safety-first commitment to drive investment, innovation and economic growth,” Suleyman’s blog post read.
Microsoft invested more than £2bn ($2.52bn) into the UK’s AI sector last November, marking the largest financial commitment to the UK made by the company since it started operating in the UK more than 40 years ago.
Microsoft also commenced construction of a $1bn datacentre in Hertfordshire this January.
Russ Shaw founder of Tech London Advocates, a network of over 15,000 tech leaders, commented that Microsoft’s new AI office should be seen as a vote of confidence in the UK’s AI industry.
“It is the latest of several examples of Microsoft demonstrating its commitment to delivering high quality jobs here,” he said.
“It is clear to see the high regard in which the UK’s research capabilities and talent pool are held by the companies driving the technological developments which will define the economies of tomorrow,” Shaw stated.
Research and analysis company GlobalData forecast the global AI market to soon be worth more than $909bn by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 35% between 2022 and 2030.