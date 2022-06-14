Microsoft’s IT hiring activity declines 7.3% in May 2022

US-based company Microsoft’s IT hiring declined 7.3% in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 5.39% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 33.53% share in the company’s total hiring activity in May 2022, and recorded a 0.75% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Microsoft IT hiring in May 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Microsoft, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 85.34% in May 2022, and a 16.11% drop over April 2022, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 7.92% in May 2022, and registered a decline of 26.27%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 4.28% in May 2022, a 9.3% rise from April 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Microsoft

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in May 2022 with a 63.57% share, which marked a 16.61% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 26.23%, registering a 7.1% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 7.19% share and a 34.71% drop over April 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.73% and a month-on-month decline of 13.64%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.28%, registering a 6.67% drop over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 58.74% share in May 2022, a 15.58% decline over April 2022. India featured next with a 10.93% share, down 2.44% over the previous month. China recorded a 9.65% share, a decline of 29.33% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Microsoft IT hiring activity in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 61.84%, down by 19.55% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 23.77% share, a decline of 11.22% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.3% share, down 5.99% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.09%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.