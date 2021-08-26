Middle East & Africa witnessed a 5.0% decline in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in July 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

July 2021 has seen decrease of 2.97% in the overall hiring activity when compared with June 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 32.97% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in July 2021, registering decrease of 0.41% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in July 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 69.97% in July 2021, a 12.19% drop over the previous month. Computer Support Specialists came in next, claiming a share of 9.61% in July 2021, marking a 17.07% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 9.41% in July 2021, a 41.61% drop from June 2021.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 5.81% in July 2021, a flat growth over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in July 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 3.16% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s technology industry during July 2021 over previous month.

Dell Technologies posted 81 IT jobs in July 2021 and registered a decline of 16.49% over the previous month, followed by Orange with 59 jobs and a 34.09% growth. Amdocs with 56 IT jobs and Fiverr International with 55 jobs, recorded a 19.15% growth and a 25.68% drop, respectively, while Intel recorded an 86.96% increase with 43 job postings during July 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s technology industry

Israel commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 61.56% share in July 2021, an 8.75% decline over June 2021. Egypt featured next with an 11.21% share, down 2.61% over the previous month. South Africa recorded a 5.71% share, a growth of 7.55% compared with June 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.26%, down by 11.73% from June 2021. Mid Level positions with a 20.12% share, a decline of 29.72% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 16.52% share, up 2.48% over June 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.1%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.