Middle East & Africa’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 10.3% in November 2022

Middle East & Africa witnessed a 10.3% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

November 2022 has seen a decrease of 9.4% in the overall hiring activity when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 22.95% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in November 2022, registering a decrease of 0.13% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in November 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 58.41% in November 2022, a 24.51% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 23.06% in November 2022, marking a 31.85% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 11.64% in November 2022, a 46.53% drop from October 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 3.66% in November 2022, a 19.05% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 7.1% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s technology industry during November 2022 over previous month.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson posted 54 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered an increase of 14.89% over the previous month, followed by Check Point Software Technologies with 36 jobs and a 140% growth. Orange with 34 IT jobs and Wipro with 25 jobs, recorded a 54.05% drop and a 26.47% drop, respectively, while Intel recorded a 61.54% increase with 21 job postings during November 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s technology industry

Israel commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 46.34% share in November 2022, a 30.87% decrease over October 2022. Saudi Arabia featured next with a 10.13% share, up 11.9% over the previous month. Egypt recorded a 7.97% share, a drop of 38.33% compared with October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.16%, down by 31.78% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with an 18.97% share, registered a decline of 36.23% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.58% share, down 14.86% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.29%, recording a month-on-month decline of 71.43%.